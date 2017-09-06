Coping with school stress

Photo: Contributed

In September there will be an event for teens who are interested in learning about specific approaches to working on their mental health after heading back into the classroom.

The Youth Engagement Strategy (YES) Project has partnered with the Penticton Public Library to host an event called Movement and Mental Health on Thursday Sept. 21, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The event will teach teens different aspects of sustaining a positive mindset.

"We are going to have some yoga and some instructors to talk about meditation and the importance of self care going back to school," said Amberlee Erdmann, YES Project Coordinator. "We all know it can be a stressful time."

"We are going to have some booths, I know we are going to have the B.C. Schizophrenia Society and some resources from Beyond the Blues."

The YES Project is a local organization that is designed to give youth a stronger voice in Penticton, support them to live healthy, productive lives and help to make Penticton a more youth-friendly city.

The free program on Sept. 21 will feature yoga, self-defense, healthy snacks and tea.