45162
44868

Penticton  

Coping with school stress

- | Story: 205824

In September there will be an event for teens who are interested in learning about specific approaches to working on their mental health after heading back into the classroom.

The Youth Engagement Strategy (YES) Project has partnered with the Penticton Public Library to host an event called Movement and Mental Health on Thursday Sept. 21, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The event will teach teens different aspects of sustaining a positive mindset.

"We are going to have some yoga and some instructors to talk about meditation and the importance of self care going back to school," said Amberlee Erdmann, YES Project Coordinator. "We all know it can be a stressful time."

"We are going to have some booths, I know we are going to have the B.C. Schizophrenia Society and some resources from Beyond the Blues."

The YES Project is a local organization that is designed to give youth a stronger voice in Penticton, support them to live healthy, productive lives and help to make Penticton a more youth-friendly city.  

The free program on Sept. 21 will feature yoga, self-defense, healthy snacks and tea.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

44869
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
45192


Real Estate
3127737
#416-3733 Casorso Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$319,900
more details
44946




Send us your News Tips!


43738


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Danielle
Danielle Penticton SPCA >


45244


Daily Dose – September 6, 2017

Daily Dose
The look on your face when viewing today’s Daily Dose
Daily Dose – September 6, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Try not to lose yourself in this gallery.
Megan Fox: ‘Baby number three recovery has been awful’
Showbiz
The third time is not a charm for Megan Fox when it comes to...
Back to School!!!
Galleries
The most wonderful time of year is upon us…depending on who...
Back to School!!! (2)
Galleries
Most people are glad that school is back in session…most.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
43110