Intoxicated boaters caught

Photo: Contributed

A call for a possible marine rescue on Saturday night resulted in police apprehending five occupants of a boat who were under the influence, near Naramata.

The Naramata Fire Department was called around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 2, originally for a report of an individual shouting suicidal comments.

When fire crews arrived, they observed a boat near the shore containing highly intoxicated occupants doing maneuvers.

The boaters tried to flee when they witnessed the fire crews' boat on the water, according to Tony Trovao, NFD fire chief.

"Our boat followed nicely behind. Not chasing it, just trying to keep an eye on it. They tried to bring their boat into shore in a different area; by then, RCMP was already there, stopped them, and proceeded to do what they needed to do with the people."

Trovao added the boat was impounded.

The Penticton Fire Department was also called to the incident at about 9:30 p.m., originally to the Penticton Yacht Club.

Crews remained in a holding pattern until being dispatched to shores near First Street in Naramata. By then, NFD had already taken control of the incident.