Salmon feast honours river

Photo: Okanagan Nation Alliance The annual ONA Salmon Feast takes place this month

The Okanagan Nation Alliance is hosting an annual three-day celebration to honour an important traditional fishing camp, gathering place and trading site.

The event, which will be held Sept. 15 to 17, will also celebrate the sacredness of the river at sxÌŒÊ·É™xÌŒÊ·nitkÊ· Provincial Park, in Okanagan Falls.

The river is a culturally significant site for Syilx peoples, according to the Okanagan Nation Alliance website.

"The annual salmon feast is an essential practice in the continued organized efforts of the Okanagan Nation Alliance and member communities to raise the importance of the habitat protection and rehabilitation of local ecosystems, watersheds and a renew connections and relationships between all residents of the region with water and fish," the ONA website reads.

The festival will include traditional performances, ceremonies, a canoe paddle, stick game tournament and will conclude on Sunday with a salmon feast and ceremony.

The event kicks off Friday, Sept. 15 at 4:00 p.m. A full schedule of the weekend's events can be found here.