Penticton  

Salmon feast honours river

The Okanagan Nation Alliance is hosting an annual three-day celebration to honour an important traditional fishing camp, gathering place and trading site.

The event, which will be held Sept. 15 to 17, will also celebrate the sacredness of the river at sxÌŒÊ·É™xÌŒÊ·nitkÊ· Provincial Park, in Okanagan Falls. 

The river is a culturally significant site for Syilx peoples, according to the Okanagan Nation Alliance website.

"The annual salmon feast is an essential practice in the continued  organized efforts of the Okanagan Nation Alliance and member communities  to raise the importance of the habitat protection and rehabilitation of  local ecosystems, watersheds and a renew connections and relationships  between all  residents of the region with water and fish," the ONA website reads.

The festival will include traditional performances, ceremonies, a canoe paddle, stick game tournament and will conclude on Sunday with a salmon feast and ceremony.

The event kicks off Friday, Sept. 15 at 4:00 p.m. A full schedule of the weekend's events can be found here.

