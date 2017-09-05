45162

Penticton  

Motorcycle blows roadblock

The Anarchist Mountain Fire Department is asking motorists to abide by roadblocks after a close call at an accident scene on Highway 3 Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle motorcycle accident at the lookout hairpin turn around 1:10 p.m., where a trike motorcycle towing a top-heavy trailer flipped over while negotiating the corner.

One rider was thrown clear while another was pinned by the trike. Both were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the highway was reduced to one lane for about 90 minutes.

“Managing traffic on a busy holiday weekend to ensure the safety of the victims and responding members is very dangerous work,” a post on the fire department’s Facebook reads. “This is made more dangerous by individuals who flagrantly disregard the direction of fire department members directing traffic.”

The department says a motorcyclist decided to circumvent the road block, “barely missing Engine 111 and speeding by a number of members endangering his life as well as the lives of the victims and members helping them.”

Crews were unable to note the license plate of the motorcyclist due to the high rate of speed his was travelling.

