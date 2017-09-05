44511

Penticton  

3 injured in boat crash

Three people were taken to hospital after a high-speed boat crash on Okanagan Lake near Trout Creek, Monday night.

The Penticton Fire Department and the Naramata Fire Department were called to the scene at 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 4.

The boaters reportedly didn't see rocks near the mouth of Trout Creek prior to the crash.

All three occupants of the boat were eventually taken to hospital, with two occupants sustaining serious injuries. One occupant, who was ejected from the boat and landed in the water, sustained less-serious injuries.

One nearby resident saw the collision, and swam out to the boat in distress, according to Chris Forster, PFD deputy fire chief.

The good samaritan had never driven a boat before, but the two injured occupants verbally directed the individual on how to steer the boat, and the person was able to successfully navigate to shallow enough waters.

Forster said that crews arrived quickly to the emergency call, but that the actions this person took was crucial.

"The boat was taking on water, and (the injured occupants) were unable to help themselves. It could've turned out even worse than it was," Forster commented. 

