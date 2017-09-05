Seinfeld coming to SOEC

Photo: The Canadian Press

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Penticton.

The legendary stand-up comic will [perform at the South Okanagan Event Centre Thursday, Nov. 30.

Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere. Seinfeld now sets his sights on performing both nationally and internationally in 2017.

Recently, Forbes Magazine hailed Seinfeld as the king of stand-up comedy.

It is estimated he brought in $69 million over the past year partly due to his Netflix show "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee." Seinfeld also has sizable income from syndication royalties on reruns of his NBC series, which ended nearly two decades ago.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

You can click here for tickets when they go on sale, call 1-877-SOEC-TIX (763-2849), or visit the SOEC box office.