45162

Penticton  

Seinfeld coming to SOEC

- | Story: 205794

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Penticton.

The legendary stand-up comic will [perform at the South Okanagan Event Centre Thursday, Nov. 30.

Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere. Seinfeld now sets his sights on performing both nationally and internationally in 2017.

Recently, Forbes Magazine hailed Seinfeld as the king of stand-up comedy.

It is estimated he brought in $69 million over the past year partly due to his Netflix show "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee." Seinfeld also has sizable income from syndication royalties on reruns of his NBC series, which ended nearly two decades ago.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

You can click here for tickets when they go on sale, call 1-877-SOEC-TIX (763-2849), or visit the SOEC box office.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

39634
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
45192


Real Estate
3125096
488 Morrison Ave
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,319,900
more details
44598




Send us your News Tips!


45244


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Danielle
Danielle Penticton SPCA >


45455


The world’s rarest pasta is made entirely by hand

Must Watch
For more than 300 years, the worlds rarest pasta recipe and its intricate shaping technique have been passed down by...
Daily Dose – September 5, 2017
Daily Dose
Private Daily Dose. Do not view.
Daily Dose – September 5, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Not a bad decision was made in this gallery
Ed Sheeran serenades baby at Miami gig
Music
Ed Sheeran thrilled new parents who brought their baby to his gig...
A human centipede race against the bull
Must Watch
This is great! Much better than bull fights.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
44462