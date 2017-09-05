Demanding better roads

44511
The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will be asking the provincial government for a number of upgrades to local highways and improvements to road maintenance at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention later this month.

Briefing notes for meetings planned to take place between RDOS staff and the province during the convention Sept. 25 to 29 in Vancouver outline a series of concerns around safety and maintenance.

The district is asking the province to explain wide inconsistencies maintenance on gravel roads that lead to homes.

“For example in comparing the Boundary district and the Okanagan, in the Boundary all roads going to homes, if occupied, are graded regularly and dust control is put on the road. While in the Okanagan it seems to be a battle to get the road graded once per year,” the briefing notes read.

The RDOS is calling on the Ministry of Transportation to review its road maintenance contracts to ensure consistent maintenance.

Concerns around “ineffective” rural road, ditch and roadside vegetation maintenance will also be forwarded to the province.

“The quality of rural roads in the RDOS is a constant complaint from area residents,” the notes state, adding general care and maintenance are “not seen as being completed.”

The RDOS will be asking the province to lower the speed limit on Highway 97 through Gallagher Lake, north of Oliver, and install a pedestrian crossing. The signalized pedestrian crossing is also being requested in Okanagan Falls, at the Cedar St. intersection.

Finally, clarification is being requested around Ministry of TRansportation decision making and requirements along highway corridors.

An RDOS staff report points to the intersection of Highway 3 and 45 St. in Osoyoos, where the Osoyoos Indian Band installed a right-turn lane for traffic coming down off Anarchist Mountain to access a gas station, condos and campsite.

“A left turn lane was not developed for eastbound traffic and therefore traffic backs up frequently,” briefing notes read. “It is not understood why a left turn lane was not required in this case, given that the Inkameep campsite is used year round, as is the condo development and the gas station. The result has been negative impacts to traffic flow and potential safety issues.”

Several other non-transportation issues will also be presented to the province during the UBCM convention, including two-tiered Fortis billing and rural school support.

