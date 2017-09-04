More fire growth into B.C.

Photo: Mike Liu Diamond Creek Fire on the US/Canada border

The B.C. Wildfire Service is reporting the Diamond Creek wildfire has grown significantly into the province over the Labour Day long weekend.

The fire has now scorched an estimated 4,425 hectares of rugged terrain between Manning and Cathedral Provincial Parks since jumping the border last week. The fire has burned more than 30,000 hectares across B.C. and Washington State since it was sparked on July 23.

The province has yet to dedicate any ground resources to the fire, but are monitoring it from the sky.

“The BC Wildfire Service is currently flying over the area twice a day by helicopter to map the fire, determine whether growth has occurred and develop a strategy and tactics in the event the fire threatens values, such as structures, timber and resources,” the B.C. Wildfire Service website reads.

The U.S. National Forest Service says the fire is burning up the Ashnola drainage and into British Columbia.

A local area backcountry area restriction remains in effect and Cathedral Lakes Provincial park is closed.