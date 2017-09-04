44110
44868

Penticton  

More fire growth into B.C.

- | Story: 205774

The B.C. Wildfire Service is reporting the Diamond Creek wildfire has grown significantly into the province over the Labour Day long weekend.

The fire has now scorched an estimated 4,425 hectares of rugged terrain between Manning and Cathedral Provincial Parks since jumping the border last week. The fire has burned more than 30,000 hectares across B.C. and Washington State since it was sparked on July 23.

The province has yet to dedicate any ground resources to the fire, but are monitoring it from the sky.

“The BC Wildfire Service is currently flying over the area twice a day by helicopter to map the fire, determine whether growth has occurred and develop a strategy and tactics in the event the fire threatens values, such as structures, timber and resources,” the B.C. Wildfire Service website reads.

The U.S. National Forest Service says the fire is burning up the Ashnola drainage and into British Columbia.

A local area backcountry area restriction remains in effect and Cathedral Lakes Provincial park is closed.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

44555
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
45192


Real Estate
3187646
17A 2035 Boucherie Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$275,000
more details
40645




Send us your News Tips!


45244


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Scoop
Scoop Penticton SPCA >




A human centipede race against the bull

Must Watch
This is great! Much better than bull fights.
Ed Sheeran to perform charity gig in Holly Branson’s home
Music
Ed Sheeran will perform an intimate charity gig at the home of...
Monday Eats! – September 4, 2017
Galleries
Get ready for some long weekend eats!
Monday Eats! – September 4, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Let’s all get back to work on Tuesday with full tummies!
It’s hard to stay positive sometimes, so here’s a bird realizing a love of drumming
Must Watch
Now they’ll need to upgrade this bird to a full kit...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
45653