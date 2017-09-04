44110
Penticton  

Citizen protects residents

Grant George helped contain the fire near West Bench Drive and Bartlett Drive in Penticton on Friday, all while using a piece of heavy equipment. 

George, 64, doesn't want to take the recognition for helping to put out the blazes that sparked just before 3:00 p.m. Friday. Sept. 1, he says it was just an instinct. 

"There was flames under my bucket and under my tires but I just thought to myself this fire isn't going anywhere, because I have seen enough of these," he said. 

"It was scary and then I got bombed by the helicopter. I think he knew that I needed it because I was right at the fire." 

George, who is a Penticton Indian Band member and Westhills Aggregates loader operator, managed to use his loader to push dirt and create a barrier around the fire. 

"We all basically fought the fire," George said. "I just don't see myself as a hero or anything, it's something that had to be done." 

"Don't put me above anyone else, I was just like any other guy," he said. 

