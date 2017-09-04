Forced to flee quickly

Chantelle Deacon

Residents impacted by the Finlay Creek wildfire near Peachland were asked to leave their homes quickly Sunday afternoon, according to Karen Mason, an evacuee.

"Yesterday, the smoke started coming in fast and furious. We drove to the end of our road, and we could see the flames," she said. "We basically just kept watching the Castanet updates, and this morning we felt that we were fine, and then immediately we saw ... that our address was on there for evacuation."

Fifty-five properties to the south of the fire were ordered to evacuate Sept. 3 and asked to report to the Emergency Social Services reception centre at the Summerland Curling Club.

As of Sunday evening, 22 residents had checking in with ESS.

"We understand there are 54 families that are on evacuation," said John Tophim, ESS director in Summerland. "We are probably expecting another 34 to 40 families to register."

The affected properties are in RDOS Electoral Area F, the Meadow Valley and Darke Creek areas west of Summerland.

"As long as we're safe and we have all of our things of memories and our pictures, we feel we've done OK," Mason said. "If something terrible was to happen, then that's unfortunately the way it is."

"We are here, we're safe, and that's all we care about."