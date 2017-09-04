44110
45497

Penticton  

Forced to flee quickly

- | Story: 205740

Chantelle Deacon

Residents impacted by the Finlay Creek wildfire near Peachland were asked to leave their homes quickly Sunday afternoon, according to Karen Mason, an evacuee. 

"Yesterday, the smoke started coming in fast and furious. We drove to the end of our road, and we could see the flames," she said. "We basically just kept watching the Castanet updates, and this morning we felt that we were fine, and then immediately we saw ... that our address was on there for evacuation." 

Fifty-five properties to the south of the fire were ordered to evacuate Sept. 3 and asked to report to the Emergency Social Services reception centre at the Summerland Curling Club. 

As of Sunday evening, 22 residents had checking in with ESS. 

"We understand there are 54 families that are on evacuation," said John Tophim, ESS director in Summerland. "We are probably expecting another 34 to 40 families to register." 

The affected properties are in RDOS Electoral Area F, the Meadow Valley and Darke Creek areas west of Summerland.

"As long as we're safe and we have all of our things of memories and our pictures, we feel we've done OK," Mason said. "If something terrible was to happen, then that's unfortunately the way it is."

"We are here, we're safe, and that's all we care about." 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

44392
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
45192


Real Estate
2548086
1835 Nancee Way Court
0 bedrooms 0 baths
$0
more details
39332




Send us your News Tips!


44524


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Scoop
Scoop Penticton SPCA >


45244


A human centipede race against the bull

Must Watch
This is great! Much better than bull fights.
Ed Sheeran to perform charity gig in Holly Branson’s home
Music
Ed Sheeran will perform an intimate charity gig at the home of...
Monday Eats! – September 4, 2017
Galleries
Get ready for some long weekend eats!
Monday Eats! – September 4, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Let’s all get back to work on Tuesday with full tummies!
It’s hard to stay positive sometimes, so here’s a bird realizing a love of drumming
Must Watch
Now they’ll need to upgrade this bird to a full kit...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada