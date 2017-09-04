Forced to evacuate quick

Chantelle Deacon

Residents impacted by the Finlay Creek wildfire near Peachland were asked to leave their homes quickly Sunday afternoon, according to Karen Mason, an evacuee.

"Yesterday the smoke started coming in fast and furious, we drove to the end of our road and we could see the flames," she said. "We basically just kept watching the Castanet updates and this morning we felt that we were fine and then immediately we saw on Castanet that our address was on there for evacuation."

Fifty-five properties to the south of the Finlay Creek wildfire were ordered to ordered to evacuate Sept. 3 and asked to report to Emergency Social Services Reception Centre at the Summerland Area and Curling Club.

As of Sunday evening 22 residents had checking in with ESS.

"We understand there are 54 families that are on evacuation," said John Tophim, Director for Emergency Support Services in Summerland. "We are probably expecting another 34 to 40 families to register."

The evacuation order from the Okanagan Similkameen Regional District states the affected properties are in Electoral Area F, for Meadow Valley and Darke Creek areas west of Summerland.

"As long as we're safe and we have all of our things of memories and our pictures, we feel we've done ok," Mason said. "If something was terrible to happen then that's unfortunately the way it is."

"We are here, we're safe and that's all we care about."

Seven firefighters and four pieces of heavy machinery will continue to battle the blaze throughout the night.