45162
45582

Penticton  

Forced to evacuate quick

- | Story: 205740

Chantelle Deacon

Residents impacted by the Finlay Creek wildfire near Peachland were asked to leave their homes quickly Sunday afternoon, according to Karen Mason, an evacuee. 

"Yesterday the smoke started coming in fast and furious, we drove to the end of our road and we could see the flames," she said. "We basically just kept watching the Castanet updates and this morning we felt that we were fine and then immediately we saw on Castanet that our address was on there for evacuation." 

Fifty-five properties to the south of the Finlay Creek wildfire were ordered to ordered to evacuate Sept. 3 and asked to report to Emergency Social Services Reception Centre at the Summerland Area and Curling Club. 

As of Sunday evening 22 residents had checking in with ESS. 

"We understand there are 54 families that are on evacuation," said John Tophim, Director for Emergency Support Services in Summerland. "We are probably expecting another 34 to 40 families to register." 

The evacuation order from the Okanagan Similkameen Regional District states the affected properties are in Electoral Area F, for Meadow Valley and Darke Creek areas west of Summerland.

"As long as we're safe and we have all of our things of memories and our pictures, we feel we've done ok," Mason said. "If something was terrible to happen then that's unfortunately the way it is."

"We are here, we're safe and that's all we care about." 

Seven firefighters and four pieces of heavy machinery will continue to battle the blaze throughout the night. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

44675
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
45192


Real Estate
3206569
#108B 1477 Glenmore Road
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$259,000
more details
44692




Send us your News Tips!


45406


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Scoop
Scoop Penticton SPCA >


36561


Monday Eats! – September 4, 2017

Galleries
Get ready for some long weekend eats!
Monday Eats! – September 4, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Let’s all get back to work on Tuesday with full tummies!
It’s hard to stay positive sometimes, so here’s a bird realizing a love of drumming
Must Watch
Now they’ll need to upgrade this bird to a full kit...
Leah Remini still struggles with therapy after leaving the Church of Scientology
Showbiz
Actress Leah Remini still has reservations about therapy sessions...
That backfire will get you every time
Must Watch
How to scare a boat load of old dudes 101:
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
45653