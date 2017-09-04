Big prizes to giveaway

Photo: Contributed

The South Okanagan Similkameen Crime Stoppers is hosting it's 16th Annual Golf Tournament at Penticton Golf & Country Club this coming Saturday.

The event will be held Sept. 9, starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Penticton Golf & Country Club. The South Okanagan Similkameen Crime Stoppers has and will continue to serve the areas from Osoyoos north to Summerland and Naramata, west to Princeton and all the communities within those boundaries.

The all day event features golf, food and cocktails. There will also be cars, an ATV and $5000 cash as hole in one prizes.

Schedule of events:

Saturday Sept 9.

11:00 a.m. registration (Gift and barbecue) followed by the putting green challenge.

1:00 p.m. Modified Texas scramble shot gun start.

6:00 p.m. Cocktails

7:00 p.m. Buffet sit down dinner, which will include a silent auction, awards, prizes and a 50/50 draw.

The entry fee for the event is $100 and are available here.

All proceeds from the event go towards Crime Stoppers.