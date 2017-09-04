44110
Punjabi Mela raises 1000s

Punjabi Mela, a Punjabi Festival in Penticton Sunday raised thousands for the BC Cancer Foundation, according to Rev Matharoo, organizer. 

The event held at Gyro Park in Penticton on Sept. 3, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m, was presented by the South Okanagan Punjabi Community. 

"We raised a lot of money," Matharoo said. "I'm not 100 per cent sure of the amount right now." 

"I want to say in total we raised about $15,000." 

The festival featured live authentic Indian music and cuisine, made by people in the community. The family friendly event also included a bouncy castle, henna and Indian clothing for purchase. 

The festival, which had a bigger turn out than expected was such a success the vendors ran out of food by 3:00 p.m., according to Matharoo. 

