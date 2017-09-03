42177

Penticton  

Young woman found

- | Story: 205730

UPDATE: 6:53 p.m.

The British Columbia Missing Report has advised that Emily Robertson,16, has been found, according to the family. 

The young woman went missing Sept. 2, from her parents home in Quesnel, B.C., but has since been located. 

The parents thank all who were involved in searching for their daughter. 

Original: 3:49 p.m.

A young woman has gone missing and she is believed to be with an unknown male possibly in the Penticton area, according to Quesnel RCMP. 

On Saturday Sept. 2, at 5:00 a.m., Emily Robertson, 16, went missing from her parents' home in Quesnel.  RCMP in the town are asking the public to call 911 if anyone spots her. 

"Her Facebook is completely shut off and so is her phone," said Natasha Lovell, family friend. "This is completely out of character for her." 

There is currently no description of the male who she is believed to be with. More information will be added as it becomes available. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

45352
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
45192


Real Estate
3206468
#147-4350 Ponderosa Dr
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$534,400
more details
39332




Send us your News Tips!


45755


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Elf
Elf Penticton SPCA >


43738


Ducks first jump!

Must Watch
This puts a new spin on Duck-duck-goose. -First jump!! ?????????????? pic.twitter.com/TaAVzWVPQH — Awesome Planet...
Mick Fleetwood: ‘Next tour will not be Fleetwood Mac’s last’
Music
Fleetwood Mac leader Mick Fleetwood has assured fans the...
Construction fails that will baffle you
Galleries
These people definitely shouldn’t be working in...
Construction fails that will baffle you (2)
Galleries
Luckily none of these occurred at The Tango’s soon to be...
The fly away baby prank
Must Watch
The prophet at the end makes this!
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada