Missing female in area

Photo: Contributed The young woman who has gone missing.

A young woman has gone missing and she is believed to be with an unknown male possibly in the Penticton area, according to Quesnel RCMP.

On Saturday Sept. 2, at 5:00 a.m., Emily Robertson, 16, went missing from her parents' home in Quesnel B.C. Quesnel RCMP are asking the public to call 911 if anyone spots her.

"Her Facebook is completely shut off and so is her phone," said Natasha Lovell, family friend. "This is completely out of character for her."

There is currently no description of the male who she is believed to be with. More information will be added as it becomes available.