CFUZ looking for old tunes

Peach City Radio, or CFUZ, will be asking for vinyl and audio gear at the sixth annual Okanagan vinyl festival.

The donation drive takes place on Sept. 10, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., at the Cannery Trade Centre on Fairview Road.

CFUZ is accepting vinyl records of rock, pop, soul and jazz genres, as well as audio equipment that is in working order.

Items donated will be prepared to sell at CFUZ's vinyl fest, which takes place on Oct. 1 at the Penticton seniors drop-in centre.

Proceeds raised from the vinyl festival next weekend will go towards CFUZ's goal of obtaining an FM station for broadcasting.

CFUZ currently is broadcast as an online station at peachcityradio.org.

