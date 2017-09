Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Fire Department, RCMP and ambulance service received calls of an individual possibly in the water offshore, Saturday night.

Cpt. Blaine Dionne said PFD was called to the Penticton Yacht Club around 9:30 p.m., and that crews were in a holding pattern as they awaited more information.

Unconfirmed reports said a man was seen offshore near First Street in Naramata.

Rescue crews are currently searching that area.