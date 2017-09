Photo: Colton Davies

A white Dodge Ram, a silver Dodge Durango and an orange Dodge Ram came together Saturday in a three-vehicle accident near the channel parkway.

Penticton fire Department Cpt. Graham Gouwe, said the accident happened at 2:20 p.m. between Skaha Lake Road and Green Avenue West.

It is not known at this time if anyone was injured in the fender bender.

- with files from Colton Davies