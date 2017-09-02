44110
Penticton  

CPR on Channel Parkway

UPDATE: 2:40 p.m.

What appeared to be a possible drowning on the Penticton River Channel turned out to be a cardiac arrest call.

Cant. Ken Younghusband says the patient was not fully conscious and was "quite impaired."

People with the man thought he was having a heart attack.

The patient had to be hauled up the slope from the channel with ropes and was taken by ambulance to hospital.

ORIGINAL: 2:15 p.m.

Emergency crews were called to a possible drowning in the Penticton River Channel, Saturday.

Witnesses tell Castanet crews were called to the area near the Fairview Bridge about 1:45 p.m. for a reported case of CPR in progress.

There are unconfirmed reports a person was taken unconscious from the waterway.

The patient was rushed to Penticton Regional Hospital.

The condition of the patient is not known at this time.

Castanet will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

