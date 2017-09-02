42177

Penticton  

Gallery: West Bench fire

Story: 205658

Penticton had another fiery brush with disaster Thursday afternoon when a grass fire broke out on the Penticton Indian Band Reserve behind Westhill Aggregates.

The PIB Fire Department was first to the scene, and were quickly assisted by the Penticton Fire Department, B.C. Wildfire Service and Kaleden and Naramata volunteer fire departments.

Photographers Mike Biden, Skylar Noe-Vack and city manager Peter Weeber were at the scene documenting the fire's rapid spread and the clean up that followed. A gallery can be browsed above.

No buildings were damaged in the fire.

