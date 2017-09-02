Light at the end of tunnel

Photo: Colin Dacre Traffic waiting to get through on Garnet Valley Road

Construction crews are on the home stretch of the $7.1M Garnet Valley water separation project in Summerland, but some residents say that the end can’t come soon enough.

Shelly White says she and her neighbours are at the “end of their rope,” after dealing with potholed gravel roads, long delays and boil water notices for months now.

“Our vehicles are always covered in mud, they’ve taken the pavement off on a very long stretch of the road and there is no road base there, it's just dirt,” she said. “It's hard on these vehicles, the door hinge fell off of my husband’s truck.”

Frustrations are also boiling over about the boil water notice that has been in place for the Garnet Valley water system since the spring, although the District of Summerland says the construction work is not entirely to blame.

Manager of Utilities Devon van der Meulen says the boil water notice was initially caused by high turbidity during spring runoff, but has persisted because of an algae bloom. He admitted that a number of line breaks during construction have not helped — stirring up sediment in the water lines — but said they are looking at downgrading the notice to an advisory in the near future.

The entire project, which is meant to separate domestic and irrigation water sources in the Garnet Valley, has impacted roads in the corridor since Nov. 2016.

Once complete, domestic water will be pumped from the water treatment plant while irrigation will continue to come from the Garnet Reservoir, which is currently treated with simple chlorination.

Director of Works and Utilities Kris Johnston acknowledges residents have been feeling the impacts for some time now, but said they hope to have the project complete by the end of October.

“We are currently working with the contractor to confirm any adjustments to the schedule,” Johnston said, noting the project was originally scheduled to wrap at the end of September.

“Just based on the way the project has unfolded, we have a significant portion where the asphalt has been removed, we haven’t been able to pave,” he said, adding they are hoping to get a large section paved this month, which is around the same time final inspections are scheduled for the Garnet Valley pump station.

After that, Johnson expects crews will complete the final section in October.

White can’t wait for that day to come.

“Please put a second shift on and get this road finished, anything, get it done,” she said, fed up about frequent delays of more than 30 minutes to enter or exit the valley.

But at this point, there are no plans to add a second shift or extended hours for the construction workers.

“It becomes difficult in terms of disruptions to the road and the area they have to work in and what not, so they are just going to continue to hit it as hard as they’ve been hitting it,” Johnson said.

Financially, the $7.1M project is just $23,838, or 0.4 per cent over budget.