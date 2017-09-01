Doctor shortage in ER on Sat

Photo: Contributed

Interior Health has advised that there will be changes to the emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver overnight on Saturday, due to a shortage of doctors.

Between 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. the emergency room will remain open but patients in need will be assessed by a registered nurse.

Patients who call an ambulance during those hours may also be taken to Penticton Regional Hospital, according to IH.

Regular service at the emergency department will resume on Sept. 3 at 8 a.m., IH said.