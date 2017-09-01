43006

Penticton  

Area restriction in effect

An area restriction order has been implemented for Crown land in the area of the Diamond Creek wildfire, the BC Wildfire Service announced on Thursday.

The restriction is effective from until noon on Sept. 30, unless otherwise determined. 

Under the restriction, a person must not enter or remain in the vicinity of the Diamond Creek wildfire, unless in the order of:

  • travelling to or from his or her principle residence that is not under an evacuation order;
  • travelling to or from leased property for the purpose of accessing a secondary residence or recreational property;
  • travelling as a person acting in an official capacity; and
  • travelling for the purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities.

For more information, click here

