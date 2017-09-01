Grass fire on PIB reserve

Photo: Colin Dacre

UPDATE: 3:40 p.m.

The Penticton and PIB Fire Departments are fighting the grass fire, which is being pushed up the hill by winds. Penticton city manager Peter Weeber said initial reports indicated buildings were impacted, but at this point it is strictly a brush fire.

Heavy equipment and a helicopter are being used to fight the fire, which started just before 3 p.m.

The fire began behind the gravel pit near Bartlett Drive and Westhill Road.

ORIGINAL: 3:10 p.m.

Crews are fighting a blaze near West Bench Drive and Bartlett Drive in Penticton.

The Penticton Fire Department was called in just before 3:00 p.m. on Friday.

Reports indicate the fire is running into a gravel pit near West Bench Drive, and estimate it to be just under one hectare in size.

Castanet has a reporter at the scene and will update information as it becomes available.