Penticton  

Fire 'under control'

UPDATE 4:30 p.m.

Penticton city manager Peter Weeber says crews have gotten the fire "under control."

Some resources have been pulled off the fire, but crews will likely remain on site for some time while they douse hot spots. Winds are gusting, but our reporter at the scene confirms that fire activity has died down considerably. 

 UPDATE 4:10 p.m.

The Naramata and Kaleden Fire Departments are being called to assist with water tenders.

Firefighters are using the Penticton Indian Band offices as a staging area.

Penticton city manager Peter Weeber says “crews are making progress,” adding that the fire has been “contained, but not under control yet.”

No structures have been impacted at this time, he said.

UPDATE: 3:40 p.m.

The Penticton and PIB Fire Departments are fighting the grass fire, which is being pushed up the hill by winds. Penticton city manager Peter Weeber said initial reports indicated buildings were impacted, but at this point it is strictly a brush fire. 

Heavy equipment and a helicopter are being used to fight the fire, which started just before 3 p.m.

The fire began behind the gravel pit near Bartlett Drive and Westhill Road. 

ORIGINAL: 3:10 p.m.

Crews are fighting a blaze near West Bench Drive and Bartlett Drive in Penticton.

The Penticton Fire Department was called in just before 3:00 p.m. on Friday. 

Reports indicate the fire is running into a gravel pit near West Bench Drive, and estimate it to be just under one hectare in size.

Castanet has a reporter at the scene and will update information as it becomes available.

