Crews pounce on fire

UPDATE 4:45 p.m.

Summerland Fire Chief Glenn Noble said his crews were called at 1:50 p.m. and arrived to find the fire burning from the roadside, along the bank up and into the tree line.

“A lot of residents here were helping trying to put the fire out, we got a line up and around the back end and got the fire contained,” he said.

The man who called the fire into 911 said he was driving down the road when he came across the small one metre by one metre fire immediately on the road side.

He said several motorists stopped and called nearby family who came with shovels to try to smother the flames. He said the fire department arrived within 10 minutes of the 911 call, but the fire has spread considerably by then.

“It's dry as is gets," Noble said, noting they still have not determined the cause of the fire, but they ask the public to be careful.

UPDATE: 2:40 p.m.

Fire crews appear to have gotten a quick handle on a grassfire next to Princeton-Summerland Road near McLennan Road in Summerland.

Crews are currently hosing down the area and dousing hot spots.

The fire has burned a total area of 100 by 50 metres.

The BC Wildfire Service assisted the Summerland Fire Department, who were first called to the scene shortly after 1:45 p.m.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

- with files from Colin Dacre

ORIGINAL: 2:25 p.m.

Crews are responding to a grassfire on Princeton-Summerland Road near McLennan Road, which began at about 1:45 on Friday afternoon.

Princeton-Summerland Road is closed in both directions.

Castanet's Colin Dacre reports Summerland Fire Department is on scene, and that the fire does not appear to be spreading.

Castanet will update with more information as it becomes available.

