Crews mopping up fire

Photo: Colin Dacre

UPDATE: 2:40 p.m.

Fire crews appear to have gotten a quick handle on a grassfire next to Princeton-Summerland Road near McLennan Road in Summerland.

Crews are currently hosing down the area and dousing hot spots.

The fire has burned a total area of 100 by 50 metres.

The BC Wildfire Service assisted the Summerland Fire Department, who were first called to the scene shortly after 1:45 p.m.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

- with files from Colin Dacre

ORIGINAL: 2:25 p.m.

Crews are responding to a grassfire on Princeton-Summerland Road near McLennan Road, which began at about 1:45 on Friday afternoon.

Princeton-Summerland Road is closed in both directions.

Castanet's Colin Dacre reports Summerland Fire Department is on scene, and that the fire does not appear to be spreading.

Castanet will update with more information as it becomes available.