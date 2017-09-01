NDP: rural schools a priority

Photo: pixabay

The province’s new Education Minister is pledging that rural education will be a priority for his NDP government.

“Rural education is critically important to us, there are 144 communities in B.C. that only have one school in them,” Rob Fleming said Friday, during a conference call with Interior B.C. media.

In June 2016, the Clark government announced a rural education enhancement fund keep nine schools across B.C. open, including in Summerland and Osoyoos.

Fleming did not commit to continuing the fund, but reiterated support for the system.

“On rural education, we have a comprehensive funding review and will have more details to announce in the near future,” he said “But the viability, the sustainability and resourcing of rural education is going to be a critical part of that exercise.”

“We have a government that is sympathetic and understands how critically important a school is to anchor a community, to keep communities vibrant and to support families,” he added.

The minister also promised more funds for Interior B.C school districts for capital projects, where some feel they have been short changed in favour of seismic upgrades in the Lower Mainland, “we’ve got a very ambitious agenda on fixing schools, building new schools”

Fleming added that school districts across B.C. appear to be filling the required new 3,500 teaching position adequately.