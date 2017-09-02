Woman sues city over fall

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer A woman who is suffering from injuries after falling down stairs at Ribfest has filed a lawsuit against the City.

A Penticton woman has filed a lawsuit against the City of Penticton, stemming from an incident on Canada Day during RibFest at Okanagan Lake Park.

The plaintiff, Marguerite Noelle Lofdahl, was walking down a set of stairs when she fell off the last step, allegedly suffering injuries to both ankles.

Lofdahl claims her injuries sustained have caused pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, loss of homemaking capacity, loss of income and loss of future earning capacity.

She alleges the accident was caused by the City's negligence, saying that the riser on the last stair she fell off of was significantly higher than the other stairs in the staircase and there was no warning sign in place.

The City of Penticton has not filed a response yet, and none of the above allegations have been proven in court.