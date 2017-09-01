Cyclist struck by car

Photo: Dorian Poloway

A cyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries after being struck by a car Friday in Penticton.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Warren Ave. and Atkinson St. shortly after 11:30 a.m. The collision forced the temporary closure of one eastbound lane on Warren Ave.

Cpt. Chad Taylor of the Penticton Fire Dept. said the driver of the vehicle stayed and cooperated, adding that the cause of the collision remains under investigation by the RCMP.

Taylor asked motorists to be aware of cyclists and motorcyclists and give them the space they need on the roadway.

with files from Colton Davies