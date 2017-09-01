No surprise, driest Aug. ever

Photo: pixabay

In the midst of a record-breaking drought, the Penticton area also saw a warmer than usual August.

Environment Canada’s Alyssa Charbonneau is reporting Penticton had an average temperature of 21.5 C, above the typical 20.4 C. It was the 11th warmest August on record, dating back to 1908.

The city got no measurable rain, and has not received any real precipitation since June 29; 65-straight days including Friday. The previous longest period without rain was 50 days in 1957.

Needless to say, both July and August have been the driest months on record for the city.

Trace amounts of rain that fell on Aug. 12 and 13 were less than 0.2 mm and not considered measurable.

While she can't speak to an overall pattern, Charbonneau says meteorologists have been told to expect more summers like this moving forward.

And, don't expect any relief anytime soon. Charbonneau says September will start much in the way August ended.

"We have ridge of high pressure that is going to be building Sunday, Monday and into next week," she said.