First phase of enviro project

Photo: Contributed The RDOS is now accepting applications from non-profits groups to allocate conservation funds for.

Applications are now open for the South Okanagan conservation fund, the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen announced Friday.

The conservation fund, which was approved last year, will be a locally-generated funding source for non-profit organizations and environmental conservation projects in the region.

“This type of funding in other regions in B.C. has been tremendously successful and I look forward to seeing the great work that will be accomplished in the South Okanagan," said Karla Kozakevich, RDOS board chair.

According to the RDOS, the projects that the funds will be used for include, but aren't limited to, water, environment, wildlife, land and habitat conservation.

“These local funds empower our region to address key challenges and opportunities for sustainability," said Bryn White, SOSCP program manager.

The call for applications goes until Sept. 29. In October, those funding proposals will be reviewed and, in December, the RDOS board of directors will give final approval.