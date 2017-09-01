Fire continues to move north

43006
The massive Diamond Creek wildfire continues to tear into Canada, after crossing the border from Washington State on Tuesday night.

The U.S. National Forest Service said the fire was pushed by winds Thursday down the Ashnola drainage and farther into B.C., where it has now burned an estimated 4,000 hectares. In the United States, the fire has burned almost 24,000 hectares of terrain since it started on July.

“Coordination with the British Columbia Ministry of Forest Land and Natural Resource Operations is ongoing,” the U.S Forest Service’s Friday morning update reads.

Cathedral Lakes Provincial Park was evacuated as a precaution on Wednesday, and the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is asking people to stay out of the back country between Manning and Cathedral parks, south of Placer Mountain.

The B.C. Wildfire Service has not had an update on the fire since Wednesday evening, but will likely release more information today.

Castanet will update at more information becomes available.

