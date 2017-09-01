2,000 hectares in B.C.

Photo: Diamond Creek Fire Facebook

UPDATE: 1:35 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service said on Friday they estimate just over 2,000 hectares of B.C. land has burned from the Diamond Creek wildfire, which crossed into the province from Washington State on Tuesday night.

The U.S. National Forest Service had estimated 4,000 hectares had burned in B.C. to this point. Both services estimate the wildfire is currently about 24,000 hectares in size.

"We're monitoring it on a constant basis. It is burning in a relatively remote area at this time. And due to the remoteness of the terrain in that area, we're not attacking it directly but we are monitoring it closely, and putting plans and strategies in place depending on what the fire does in the next few days," said Kevin Skrepnek, BWFS Chief Fire Information Officer.

The wildfire is burning between Manning and Cathedral parks.

- with files from Colton Davies

ORIGINAL: 10 a.m.

The massive Diamond Creek wildfire continues to tear into Canada, after crossing the border from Washington State on Tuesday night.

The U.S. National Forest Service said the fire was pushed by winds Thursday down the Ashnola drainage and farther into B.C., where it has now burned an estimated 4,000 hectares. In the United States, the fire has burned almost 24,000 hectares of terrain since it started on July.

“Coordination with the British Columbia Ministry of Forest Land and Natural Resource Operations is ongoing,” the U.S Forest Service’s Friday morning update reads.

Cathedral Lakes Provincial Park was evacuated as a precaution on Wednesday, and the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is asking people to stay out of the back country between Manning and Cathedral parks, south of Placer Mountain.

The B.C. Wildfire Service has not had an update on the fire since Wednesday evening when the pegged the fire at 1,700 hectares, but will likely release more information today.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.