Not a bad year for tourism

Colton Davies

Despite record-high water levels and a record fire season, tourism in Penticton hasn't taken a major hit, according to one official.

"When it comes to statistics that we have, one that we work off is the MRDT, which is the 2% hotel tax. And that is an indicator of our hotel room nights," said Thom Tischik, executive director of Travel Penticton. "We just received our statistics for June, and those stats were up slightly over June of 2016. So that was a good indicator that we were still relatively healthy from the accommodations side."

Tischik said it takes about two months for these statistics to come in on tourism.

"I think we should be fairly solid for July and August."

Factors like weather conditions and scheduled events have had different effects on tourism for local businesses.

"(Tourism) was significantly down from past years. It was a bad year," said George Bishop, owner of Pier Water Sports. He added that his company opened on Canada Day weekend instead of May Long weekend, due to Okanagan Lake's high water level, and he expects to stay open until mid-September.

"I think that the worst impact on our business has been these ITU races," Bishop went on to say, pointing to a parking lot closure in front of his business and race activity on the water.

Nearby, those at the Penticton Lakeside Resort said they've had a positive impact from the ITU and other events.

"The ITU, Peach Fest ... all these iconic events that we have, we’re so thankful for," said Brannigan Mosses, director of sales and marketing for the resort.

She added the resort saw about 750 cancellations in June and July, so events in August were crucial.

"June and July, we saw numbers that were about the same as last year, but we were expected to be up... August was an up month for us."

Tischik said Travel Penticton supports events that come to the city.

"Events really are a very important contributor to tourism in the city... Penticton really is a leader."

As for tourists' weather perception, Tischik said he's optimistic there hasn't been an overall decrease in tourism because of it.

"I think what happened is because there was, for example, smoke in the Lower Mainland, people just said what the heck, it’s smoky down here, let’s head to the Okanagan," he said. "It wasn’t perfect by any stretch and we all recognize that, but the travellers seemed to as well."