Fighting youth depression

Chantelle Deacon

September can be a stressful time of year for students going back to school, resulting in more anxiety and depression, says Sharon Evans, president of the South Okanagan Similkameen Mental Wellness Society.

Approximately, 10 to 20 percent of Canadian youth are impacted by a mental illness or disorder, with about five per cent of males and 12 per cent of females, aged 12 to 19 experiencing a major depressive episode, according to the Canadian Mental Health Association website.

"We've spoken with some of the school principals and I'm not prepared to quote them by name, they have said that where they used to maybe see three or four [suicides] a year, they are seeing one a month or more often than that," Evans said. "Kids are acting up and acting out, including completing suicide."

Sometimes it can be a challenge to notice someone suffering from depression, but with many teens battling mental illness in silence, it is important to know the warning signs.

"Their marks go down, they don't go out with friends, they stay in their rooms, they're not eating," Evans said. "If they tell you they are anxious or depressed, you need to believe them.

It is important to seek help if you, your child, or someone you know has a mental illness. There is many places in the community that youth can go to if they feel they need help or someone to talk to.

"The YES Project has partnered with the public library and we are doing a mental health youth event coming up Sept. 21," said Amberlee Erdmann, YES Project Coordinator. "We are going to have yoga and some instructors to talk about meditation, the importance of self care going back to school, because we all know it can be a stressful time."

"We are also going to have some materials to make stress balls and we are going to have some booths like the schizophrenia society and some resources from Beyond the Blues, just providing some education about what's out there and just reminding youth to take care of themselves."

The free event is Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Penticton Library and is open to anyone ages 13 to 18.