43006

Penticton  

Women rescued from river

- | Story: 205559

The Oliver Fire Department rescued two female vacationers trapped in the Okanagan River Thursday afternoon.

Fire Chief Bob Graham said crews were called to drop structure 13 shortly after 3:15 p.m.

“They were caught in a drop structure and the dinghy was flooded with water,” he said, adding crews were able to quickly rescue the pair, who were wearing life jackets.

Graham said the women were uninjured following what was a relatively straight forward rescue for the department.

The women were accompanied by two males, who managed to get to shore safely.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

44702
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3105013
855 Kiniski Road
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$499,999
more details
44488




Send us your News Tips!


44833


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Sage
Sage Penticton SPCA >


42722


Moments before disaster struck, these pics were taken

Galleries
The situation drastically changed right after these pictures were taken.
Moments before disaster struck, these pics were taken (2)
Galleries
Baseball announcing won’t get better than this in 2017
Must Watch
Between plays, the camera operator trained their focus on this...
Police visit R. Kelly’s home amid sex cult allegations – report
Music
The parents of the woman at the center of R. Kelly's sex cult...
Guy tries throwing anchor off boat, ends up throwing himself overboard
Must Watch
His friend, who asked the poor guy to throw the anchor, can...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
43713