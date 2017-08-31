Women rescued from river

Photo: Lyonel Doherty, Oliver Chronicle

The Oliver Fire Department rescued two female vacationers trapped in the Okanagan River Thursday afternoon.

Fire Chief Bob Graham said crews were called to drop structure 13 shortly after 3:15 p.m.

“They were caught in a drop structure and the dinghy was flooded with water,” he said, adding crews were able to quickly rescue the pair, who were wearing life jackets.

Graham said the women were uninjured following what was a relatively straight forward rescue for the department.

The women were accompanied by two males, who managed to get to shore safely.