LSIB to restore burial site

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band is done waiting.

Eighteen months ago, ancestral burial grounds were unearthed in an orchard in Cawston. Since then, the First Nation has been working to gain access to the site to restore the graves.

“The remains that were there, are spread out over about an acre and a half,” said LSIB Chief Keith Crow, standing in front of the orchard during a “day of action” Thursday.

“We have to screen all that, we want to collect all the bones that we can, so that we can rebury them all at once together.”

Crow said the band has no plans on moving the remains to a different location.

“Why do we have to move them?” he asked. “It’s like moving a cemetery in Cawston here, we wouldn’t expect them to move their cemetery, so why do we have to move ours.”

Crow announced Thursday at the NDP government promised him they would be moving to protect the site, but that won’t change the First Nations own plans.

The band is promising to move on the site on Sept. 11, with or without the permission of the province or landowners, and start the process of the reburial.

Thursdays event was supported by First Nations members and leaders from across the Okanagan Nation Alliance and Union of BC Indian Chiefs.

“This is a battle that shouldn’t be necessary, but is,” Grand Chief Stewart Phillip said. “To ensure that our ancestors and their sacred burial is no longer being deliberately desecrated.”

The provincial government released the following statement Thursday, outlining their plans to protect the site.

“We respect the significant impact this issue has had on the Lower Similkameen Indian Band community. We also recognize how important it is for them to repatriate their ancestors in a culturally appropriate way."

"Under the Heritage Conservation Act, we will be making an application to the court to pursue a restoration order so the human remains can be protected. If approved by the courts, it will direct the property owners to restore the site and undertake the required conservation work."

The statement continues notes that particular section of the Heritage Conservation Act has never been used in BC.