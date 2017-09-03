Adopt a kitten

Chantelle Deacon

With many animals looking for forever homes, there isn't enough staff to keep up with all the furry friends, that's why Critteraid is asking for volunteers.

Critteraid is an Okanagan animal shelter, located in Summerland. It exists and operates through the goodwill, cooperation and generosity of its volunteers. Volunteers are needed for shifts every day of the week.

There is many volunteer positions available like grooming, gardeners, fence maintenance, handy persons and everything in between.

Not only do you get to enjoy time with a variety of animals daily but you get the reward of knowing you are helping find many animals great homes.

Submit your volunteer application form on their website.

There is currently many kittens looking for forever homes.

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets featured weekly here, or in volunteering, you can contact CritterAid at 250.494.5057, [email protected] or online.