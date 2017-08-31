Photo: Ron Kosma
It's the final weekend of summer holidays for many and with most kids going back to school on Tuesday it's a great weekend to get out and enjoy one of the many local events.
Friday, Sept. 1.
- St. Andrew's Friday Night Nine and Dine Mixer is a popular Friday night event in Penticton. Invite friends and family out for a good time. The dinner, music and dancing will start at 7:00 p.m. and tickets generally sell out quick.
- Rock the Sun Concert Series Bees and the Barbones and Luke Wallace are a Canadian band that will be playing indie-folk music and an alt-country/folk sound. The free event will be at Gyro Park from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Karaoke Night at the Barley Mill in Penticton is always a fun evening. It starts at 9:00 p.m. and there is no cover.
- The Justin Glibbery Quartet at the Dream Cafe. Doors 6 p.m., show 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2.
- The Penticton Farmer's Market is from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.on the 500 and 600 blocks of Main St. Enjoy a wide selection of fruit, vegetables, flowers, honey, eggs, homemade baking, preserves, crafts, wines, beers and ciders.
- The Penticton Community Market also takes place on the 100 block of Main St, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and features homemade goods including clothing, food and jewellery.
- Meyer Family Vineyards Harvest Dinner with Joy Road, at their vineyard in Okanagan falls. The dinner from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with family style harvest dinner paired perfectly with wines.
- Drift Union Matsuri is a adrenaline filled day at the Penticton Speedway from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Cost of the event is $10.
- Angel Forrest at the Dream Cafe. Doors 6 p.m., show 8 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 3.
- The Summerland Rotary Sunday Market from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. is a foodies paradise. Main Street in Summerland provides a quaint backdrop for the Summerland Rotary Sunday Market. Farmers, artists, crafters and food vendors fill over 50 stalls with the bounty of Summerland and the Okanagan Valley.
- The last day for the Drift Union Matsuri at the Penticton Speedway and it will start at 12:00 p.m. and go until 6:00 p.m. Cost of the event is $10.
- Punjabi Mela which is a Punjabi festival will take place in Gyro Park from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The fun event will feature live music and free admission and there will be lots of authentic Indian food for purchase. All proceeds will go towards the BC Cancer Foundation.
- WiL at the Dream Cafe. Doors 6 p.m., show 8 p.m.
The weather for the long weekend appears to be nothing but blue skies and sunshine, making it the perfect for one of these many outdoor events.