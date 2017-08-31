Photo: Ron Kosma

It's the final weekend of summer holidays for many and with most kids going back to school on Tuesday it's a great weekend to get out and enjoy one of the many local events.

Friday, Sept. 1.

St. Andrew's Friday Night Nine and Dine Mixer is a popular Friday night event in Penticton. Invite friends and family out for a good time. The dinner, music and dancing will start at 7:00 p.m. and tickets generally sell out quick.

Rock the Sun Concert Series Bees and the Barbones and Luke Wallace are a Canadian band that will be playing indie-folk music and an alt-country/folk sound. The free event will be at Gyro Park from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Karaoke Night at the Barley Mill in Penticton is always a fun evening. It starts at 9:00 p.m. and there is no cover.

The Justin Glibbery Quartet at the Dream Cafe. Doors 6 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2.

The Penticton Farmer's Market is from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.on the 500 and 600 blocks of Main St. Enjoy a wide selection of fruit, vegetables, flowers, honey, eggs, homemade baking, preserves, crafts, wines, beers and ciders.

The Penticton Community Market also takes place on the 100 block of Main St, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and features homemade goods including clothing, food and jewellery.

Meyer Family Vineyards Harvest Dinner with Joy Road, at their vineyard in Okanagan falls. The dinner from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with family style harvest dinner paired perfectly with wines.

Drift Union Matsuri is a adrenaline filled day at the Penticton Speedway from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Cost of the event is $10.

Angel Forrest at the Dream Cafe. Doors 6 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3.

The Summerland Rotary Sunday Market from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. is a foodies paradise. Main Street in Summerland provides a quaint backdrop for the Summerland Rotary Sunday Market. Farmers, artists, crafters and food vendors fill over 50 stalls with the bounty of Summerland and the Okanagan Valley.

The last day for the Drift Union Matsuri at the Penticton Speedway and it will start at 12:00 p.m. and go until 6:00 p.m. Cost of the event is $10.

Punjabi Mela which is a Punjabi festival will take place in Gyro Park from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The fun event will feature live music and free admission and there will be lots of authentic Indian food for purchase. All proceeds will go towards the BC Cancer Foundation.

WiL at the Dream Cafe. Doors 6 p.m., show 8 p.m.

The weather for the long weekend appears to be nothing but blue skies and sunshine, making it the perfect for one of these many outdoor events.