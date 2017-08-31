42177
Intruder caught in the act

An Oliver man is facing a number of charges after invading an Osoyoos property on Sunday.

Kevin Leclerc has been charged with break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and possession of stolen property. 

Leclerc, 49, was found in the upstairs of a home by Osoyoos RCMP on Aug. 27. A neighbour, who was looking after the residence, notified police when he went to check on the home and felt that someone else was inside. 

According to police, Leclerc jumped off the balcony to flee, then tried to drive into the RCMP officer with a stolen quad. However, the attending officer was able to apprehend him. 

Leclerc has been released pending trial, under conditions of a nightly curfew and to stay away from Osoyoos. 

