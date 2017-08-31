New leaf for dispensaries

Colton Davies

The lengthy and complicated process continues for Penticton pot shops to re-brand into wellness centres.

Since the City of Penticton declined to renew a pair of temporary permits and pulled the plug on its dispensary licensing program, city staff have been pushing all three dispensaries in the city towards a new model.

"Council gave us direction a month or so back to look at working with each of the dispensary owners to convert those into wellness centres," said Anthony Haddad, director of developmental services for the City.

"And the definition of a wellness centre is they still have the ability to promote health benefits of the products, but they cannot sell any of the cannabis on site.”

Jukko Laurio, owner of Herbal Green Apothecary, has been fighting with the city for years in and out of court, but said he is willing to accept changes.

"I don’t mind the re-branding. Actually the original plan is what is going to be implemented here," he said.

Laurio's stance comes as two lawsuits between he and the City have been adjourned indefinitely.

"Once you commence legal actions, it gets taken out of your hands. Then all of a sudden you start to see things a bit more reasonably," Laurio added.

Haddad said for the City, working with Laurio has been difficult to date.

"There’s been promises made and promises not kept."

Haddad added that the City is treating Laurio's shop the same as the other two shops in town, Green Essence and Okanagan Cannabinoid Therapy, in the transition process to a wellness centre.

"I think we’re definitely optimistic that we can work through the consent order process and the agreements that we’ll hopefully put in place with each of the dispensary owners."

If successful, Haddad said the two sides would be in a "holding pattern" until the federal government implements new marijuana regulations.

"Once it becomes legalized, it becomes an entirely new ball-game," Laurio stated.