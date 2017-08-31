Telus donates to child centre

Photo: Contributed

Okanagan College has received a $20,000 donation from Telus for the college’s new child care centre at its Penticton campus.

The Okanagan College Foundation has been on a $700,000 fundraising drive since fall of 2016, when the province committed $500,000 to the $1.2M project.

Operated in partnership between Okanagan College and the District Community Resources Society, the new centre will provide 64 new child care spaces for infant and toddler care, ages 3-5 daycare, preschool, and after-school care for families in the South Okanagan, including College students and employees.

“Telus has been a long-time champion of our students, programs and campuses,” said Okanagan College President Jim Hamilton. “We deeply appreciate the generous investment from their Community Board that will help provide a high-quality educational environment for our next generation of learners.”

The Telus donation will go towards an outdoor space that encourage learning. Four unique play areas will stimulate children’s minds.

The new child care centre opens September 2017 and the outdoor play environment will be developed later in the year in cooperation with students in the College’s trades program.