42177
41698

Penticton  

Telus donates to child centre

- | Story: 205469

Okanagan College has received a $20,000 donation from Telus for the college’s new child care centre at its Penticton campus.

The Okanagan College Foundation has been on a $700,000 fundraising drive since fall of 2016, when the province committed $500,000 to the $1.2M project.

Operated in partnership between Okanagan College and the District Community Resources Society, the new centre will provide 64 new child care spaces for infant and toddler care, ages 3-5 daycare, preschool, and after-school care for families in the South Okanagan, including College students and employees.

“Telus has been a long-time champion of our students, programs and campuses,” said Okanagan College President Jim Hamilton. “We deeply appreciate the generous investment from their Community Board that will help provide a high-quality educational environment for our next generation of learners.”

The Telus donation will go towards an outdoor space that encourage learning. Four unique play areas will stimulate children’s minds.

The new child care centre opens September 2017 and the outdoor play environment will be developed later in the year in cooperation with students in the College’s trades program.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3181663
6533 Lipsett Crescent
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$499,000
more details
43948




Send us your News Tips!


43750


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Constance
Constance Penticton SPCA >


42052


Daily Dose – August 31, 2017

Daily Dose
You can’t out run today’s Daily Dose.
Daily Dose – August 31, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
The ride is only halfway complete.
Lady Gaga never lets critics get under her skin
Music
Lady Gaga will never let other people’s comments about her...
Just Canadian things
Galleries
Sure, we’re well past Canada Day now, but there’s...
Just Canadian things (2)
Galleries
Your move ‘Merica
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42627