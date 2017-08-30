43006
41698

Penticton  

Youth at popup art event

- | Story: 205468

Several of Penticton's youth attended a pop-up event Wednesday evening, giving them a chance to express themselves through art, according to Anastasia Hernandez, organizer of the Youth Pop-up Gallery. 

The event hosted at Felts Penticton was meant to provide young people in the community a sense of inclusion, through art.

"The art gallery is a chance for the youth to showcase their art and express themselves throughout the community," Hernandez said. "We are really trying to form a space to interact and really put their face forward toward the community, where they can showcase what they really want to say." 

Art and sports are often successful ways to battle depression, according to Hernandez. 

The 25 and under event was part of the Arts Rising Festival in Penticton from Sept. 21 to 23, and is also in partnership with the YES Penticton Youth Project. 

"It seemed like a great idea to partner and bring awareness," said Amberlee Erdmann, project coordinator for the YES Project. "We jumped on board and it's great to see some of the kids out today." 

The youth artists have until Monday, Sept. 18 to submit their master pieces and the finished products showcased during the Arts Rising Festival. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

43920
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3076824
Custom Built Home ....Steps to Lake
$559,900
more details
44540




Send us your News Tips!


44989


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Constance
Constance Penticton SPCA >


44989


Just Canadian things

Galleries
Sure, we’re well past Canada Day now, but there’s never a bad time to celebrate, well, us!
Just Canadian things (2)
Galleries
Your move ‘Merica
In light of recent events with North Korea, there’s this
Must Watch
Stayin alive, indeed.
Coldplay dedicate new song to Hurricane Harvey victims
Music
Coldplay has dedicated a song titled Houston #1 to the victims of...
Weird Wednesday – August 30, 2017
Galleries
We have no answers, just lots of questions in this gallery.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38020