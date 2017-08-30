Youth at popup art event

Photo: Chantelle Deacon A youth artist at the Youth Pop-Up Gallery.

Several of Penticton's youth attended a pop-up event Wednesday evening, giving them a chance to express themselves through art, according to Anastasia Hernandez, organizer of the Youth Pop-up Gallery.

The event hosted at Felts Penticton was meant to provide young people in the community a sense of inclusion, through art.

"The art gallery is a chance for the youth to showcase their art and express themselves throughout the community," Hernandez said. "We are really trying to form a space to interact and really put their face forward toward the community, where they can showcase what they really want to say."

Art and sports are often successful ways to battle depression, according to Hernandez.

The 25 and under event was part of the Arts Rising Festival in Penticton from Sept. 21 to 23, and is also in partnership with the YES Penticton Youth Project.

"It seemed like a great idea to partner and bring awareness," said Amberlee Erdmann, project coordinator for the YES Project. "We jumped on board and it's great to see some of the kids out today."

The youth artists have until Monday, Sept. 18 to submit their master pieces and the finished products showcased during the Arts Rising Festival.