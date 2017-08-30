3.5 years for kidnapping

Photo: Colin Dacre

Two men will be spending another 2.5 years behind bars for their roles in the forcible confinement of a Summerland man last year.

William Tyler Soloman and James Colt Wilson each pleaded guilty to robbery and disguising the face with intent to commit an offence, in connection to an incident that occurred April 9, 2016.

Judge Gregory Koturbash said the two men were approached by an acquaintance, Shannon Masuskapoe, who was upset that his girlfriend was prostituting herself to a 57-year-old man.

The group devised a plan to lure the man to Masuskapoe’s residence.

Wilson and Soloman wore masks and carried knives during the incident, taking the victim’s wallet and truck, and using his bank card to purchase drug needles and gift cards.

In the meantime, the victim was tied up and assaulted by Masuskapoe.

The victim was not able to identify Wilson or Soloman, but Masuskapoe told the police about their involvement when he was arrested.

Each man received a three-year sentence on the robbery count and 180-day sentence for obscuring their faces during the crime.

Soloman and Wilson have lengthy criminal records, with 39 and 38 respective prior convictions.

“Jail has simply become an occupational hazard for them,” Judge Koturbash said.

They were also sentenced for a variety of unrelated property crimes.

Solomon received a one year sentence for breaking into and stealing $12,000 worth of goods from a storage locker in Princeton in Sept. 2016.

Wilson was sentenced to 120 days for using a credit card that had been stolen from a vehicle to purchase goods around town, and 180 days for possessing a sawed-off rifle.

Two-hundred dollar fines were tacked onto each count, which for Wilson, totalled $1,400.

“You do realize that I’ve been low-income for a awhile,” Wilson burst out over video conference, asking if he could just serve extra time to pay off the fines.

Koturbash refused the request, citing case law and personal philosophy that prohibited him from doing so.

“When you get out, get a job, pay what you can,” he said, which drew an exasperated laugh from Wilson.

“Well you laugh, but most people do work, do what you can to pay it off,” Koturbash responded, adding that “no judge” would jail him if he could not pay for legitimate reasons.

With enhanced pre-trial credit, both men have already served roughly two years of their 4.5 year total sentences.