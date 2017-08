Photo: Skylar Noe-vack

Emergency crews were called to an intersection in Penticton after a pedestrian was struck Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 2:40 p.m. on Aug. 30, Penticton RCMP and fire crews arrived to find a person who had been hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Warren Ave W and Atkinson St.

The patient was quickly taken away by ambulance. The extent of the victim's injuries is still unknown.