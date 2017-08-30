42177
Penticton  

Water-saving order issued

The town of Princeton implemented an emergency water conservation order on Tuesday.

The order affects the Third Bench, Hospital, Mine subdivision and Westridge areas. No watering or sprinkling is permitted in the affected areas.

All residents are also asked to conserve household water use, as there has been a mechanical issue at Princeton's well site No. 4. 

Those affected will be notified by officials when the order is rescinded. 

Princeton and the Similkameen region is currently in a drought level three. 

