Large fire at landfill

UPDATE 11:30 a.m.

Summerland chief administrative officer Linda Tynan says the pile currently burning is demolitions waste.

She said it's still far too soon to determine a cause of the fire, but said it's possible it could be a chemical fire given that it is a demolitions pile.

“Landfill fires can be pretty dangerous, I don’t think this one was ever out of control, I think they got a handle on it very quickly, but as you can see, it's been quite a worry,” she said at the scene.

UPDATE 11:10 a.m.

An employee of the landfill tells Castanet they called the fire in around 9:30 a.m., after noticing the burning pile.

The employee noted that no one that works at the dump smokes, so it was likely not a cigarette.

A Summerland bylaw officer said landfill staff do their best to monitor what enters the site, but people occasionally dump hazardous or flammable materials without declaring them.

The B.C. Wildfire Service helicopter has picked up more water from the nearby reservoir and is continuing to attack the fire, which is still large and showing considerable flame.

A few piles of wood chips about 50 metres from the original blaze also caught fire, but have been doused by crews. Firefighters continue to maintain the perimeter of the fire in an effort to prevent it from spreading further.

UPDATE 10:45 a.m.

A helicopter from the B.C. Wildfire Service has been called in to assist.

The chopper has made three passes, dropping water on the fire.

The Penticton Fire Department has also been called into Summerland for “hall coverage” while local crews battle the fire at the landfill.

UPDATE 10:25 a.m.

Firefighters appear to be getting the upper hand on the fire, as visible flames are shrinking.

Crews are focusing their efforts on the perimeter of the fire, working to prevent the blaze from spreading. There is still very little information available on what started the fire.

ORIGINAL 10:05 a.m.

Fire crews are currently responding to a large fire at the Summerland landfill.

The blaze was called in around 9:30 a.m., for a report of a pile of garbage on fire.

 

