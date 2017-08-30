Death not suspicious

UPDATE 10:10 a.m.
An RCMP officer at the scene says they were called to the parking lot of the Penticton Alliance Church at about 8:15 a.m.
Police arrived to find a male deceased upon arrival, and have deemed the death non-suspicious. Investigators still have not identified the victim.
The B.C. Coroners Service is in the process of taking over the investigation.
ORIGINAL 9:45 a.m.
Police in Penticton are investigating a death in the parking lot of the Penticton Alliance Church on Brandon Ave.
The BC Coroners Service appears to betaking part in the investigation, which is centred on a parked black Mitsubishi Lancer.
Investigators were also seen inspecting a nearby wall.
