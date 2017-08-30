43006
35299

Penticton  

Death not suspicious

- | Story: 205404

UPDATE 10:10 a.m.

An RCMP officer at the scene says they were called to the parking lot of the Penticton Alliance Church at about 8:15 a.m.

Police arrived to find a male deceased upon arrival, and have deemed the death non-suspicious. Investigators still have not identified the victim. 

The B.C. Coroners Service is in the process of taking over the investigation.

ORIGINAL 9:45 a.m.

Police in Penticton are investigating a death in the parking lot of the Penticton Alliance Church on Brandon Ave.

The BC Coroners Service appears to betaking part in the investigation, which is centred on a parked black Mitsubishi Lancer.

Investigators were also seen inspecting a nearby wall.

Castanet has reporter on their way to the scene and has reached out to the RCMP for comment.

