Photo: Skylar Noe-Vack

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Eckhardt Ave. West and Winnipeg St. Wednesday morning for a two-vehicle crash.

Crews arrived around 8:30 a.m. to find that a white car and truck had collided, one hitting a light standard and the other a traffic pole.

Witnesses reported no serious injuries, but the intersection was closed while the accident was cleared.